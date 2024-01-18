Bill Belichick Rumors: How Second Falcons Interview Will Differ From First

Things are ramping up between Bill Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons.

Belichick, who parted with the New England Patriots last week, reportedly will have a second interview with Atlanta this weekend. His first meeting with the franchise took place on Monday.

However, Belichick’s second interview with the Falcons reportedly will be much different than the first, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

The first meeting was a one-on-one interview between Belichick and Falcons owner Arthur Blank. The second, according to Jones, “will involve a Falcons executive group.”

It’s unclear whether the schedule of a second interview indicates Belichick is nearing a deal with the Falcons. But it’s clear there’s mutual interest between the two sides.

The Patriots formally introduced Belichick’s successor, Jerod Mayo, during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Multiple reports indicate Belichick could take past and current New England staffers with him to his next destination.

The Patriots will host Atlanta sometime during the 2025 regular season.