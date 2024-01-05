Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t do much on the field this season, tearing his Achilles tendon in New York’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills. He certainly tried to make it back, but ultimately failed and will finish with just four snaps under his belt.

His teammates (somehow) viewed that as inspiring.

Rodgers was named the 2023 Dennis Byrd Award winner Friday, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The award, which is voted on by the Jets roster, is given to the player who provides inspiration for his teammates.

It’s been a weird year for the public perception of Rodgers, as his teammates clearly love him despite a number of off-field comments that have rubbed people the wrong way. His weekly appearances on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show” almost never come without backlash, and his latest prior to receiving the award might just be the worst.

Rodgers, on Tuesday, suggested late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s name would appear on the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates that was released Wednesday. It was not, but the damage was done in having the four-time MVP throw out a jab on ESPN — which just so happens to be a sister network to ABC, which host’s Kimmel’s show.

That’s not to mention the 40-year-old’s stance against vaccines, public shots at Travis Kelce, love for ayahuasca or other countless statements on McAfee’s show.

The Jets view him as an inspiration, though, so whatever floats their boat. We’ll see how well that works out for them.