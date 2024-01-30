How Ben Johnson’s Reported Lions Stay Could Affect Patriots

Lions fans were elated when NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday reported Ben Johnson informed the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders he’s staying with the Lions, but an assistant could be on his way out of Detriot as a result.

Johnson’s stay as offensive coordinator opens up the possibility Bill Belichick winds up at those head coaching vacancies. The Lions offensive coordinator reportedly “spooked” teams with his high offer, but Detriot will get continuity back on its offense.

The New England Patriots last week scheduled an interview with Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport. Engstrand was viewed around the league as the successor to Johnson if he left Detriot.

It’s possible he takes an offensive coordinator job elsewhere if he wants an opportunity outside of Detriot. The Patriots interviewed or have scheduled interviews with at least 11 candidates, and Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley reportedly is the favorite for the position. However, he’s sought after by other teams as well, so Engstrand still would be an option if the Patriots aren’t able to land Caley.

Engstrand got his start in his coaching career under Jim Harbaugh in San Diego in 2005. He followed Harbaugh to Michigan as an offensive analyst in 2018. It’s also possible Engstrand gets recruited to join Harbaugh’s staff with the Los Angeles Chargers.

These moves would be dependent on whether Engstrand is content with where he’s at. Dan Campbell fostered strong loyalty as Lions head coach, but Engstrand has been a growing name during the offseason.