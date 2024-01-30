Ben Johnson is one of the NFL’s fastest-rising coaches, and he wants to be paid like it.

Johnson on Tuesday reportedly informed teams of his plans to forgo any head coaching opportunities in favor of staying with the Detroit Lions. The star offensive coordinator was pursued by both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, among other franchises.

Johnson might’ve taken a head coaching job if he received the right offer, but the 37-year-old’s pricetag reportedly scared off some franchises.

“Ben Johnson was not the head-coaching lock that people thought,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on the X platform. “And his asking price spooked some teams, per sources.”

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Dallas Cowboys D-coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly both are in the mix for the Seahawks and Commanders openings.

It’s unclear whether former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be in play after previously being reported as a non-factor for both jobs.

Johnson joined the Lions in 2019 following a seven-year run with the Miami Dolphins. He figures to be one of the top head coaching candidates available next offseason.