If Tom Brady decided to stage a second NFL comeback, he might have ended up making his 11th Super Bowl appearance.

Brady, who retired for the second time last February, generated interest out of San Francisco in the 2023 offseason. Brock Purdy recently revealed Kyle Shanahan informed the second-year quarterback that if Brady was willing to come out of retirement again, Purdy would have been demoted to second string.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t return to the gridiron, and Purdy proceeded to lead the 49ers to an NFC championship. During an appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Brady was asked about the 49ers coveting his services.

“You can look at everything in football and say, ‘What if? What if? What if?'” Brady said. “The reality is, I deal with what happened and the decisions that were made, whether that was free agency for me, whether it was signing contracts with the Patriots. This last offseason, there’s a lot of things that people would suggest. But I kind of kept my mind focused on where I wanted to go. Again, this was a great year for me to sit back and watch and learn and get prepared for being in the FOX booth next year.”

Brady also saluted Purdy for the “great job” he’s done with the Niners this season. After all, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer certainly can appreciate a signal-caller who was drafted in the late rounds, received a great opportunity and made the most of it.