The Bruins could be contemplating lineup changes but not as soon as for this Thursday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

Mason Lohrei took a puck directly at his face during Boston’s win over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. The rookie defenseman tried to play the puck center ice, but it rode up his stick and cost him a tooth. Luckily, the Columbus ice crew helped him find the missing tooth through the shoveled snow.

Lohrei was not present at practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday, but head coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t too worried when asked if the 22-year-old would be available Thursday.

“Should be,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video.

It might be a different case for Matthew Poitras. Team Canada’s quarterfinal elimination at the IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday meant the 19-year-old will head back to the Bruins. However, it might take time to integrate him back into Boston’s lineup.

“Don’t know yet,” Montgomery said. “I think he’s traveling back (Wednesday). Won’t be an option for the next game and then we’ll start integration back in the lineup.”

Montgomery admitted he only watched “bits and pieces” of Canada during its run during the World Juniors. The Bruins were managing Poitras’ load before he left for the World Juniors, so it makes sense why they don’t want to rush him back right away.

The Bruins are on a two-game home stand after their victory over Columbus. They play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday after their Thursday clash against the Penguins.

