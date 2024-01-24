Luka Doncic usually is the one embarrassing players on NBA courts, but the Mavericks star was on the wrong end of a highlight-reel sequence Monday night.

Doncic had his ankles broken by Jaylen Brown in the Celtics’ 119-110 win over the Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Late in the second quarter, Brown sent Docic flying with a slick step-back, behind-the-back dribble and buried a jumper by the free-throw line. Doncic was in the process of picking himself up off the hardwood when he watched the basketball rip through the twine.

After the game, the NBA MVP candidate tipped his cap to Boston’s franchise cornerstone.

“I saw that video. I can’t lie, that was really nice,” Doncic told reporters, per Sports Illustrated. “I was on the floor praying he didn’t make it, but he made it. I tried to do my best, so that was a whole highlight.”

Doncic also completely ruled out the possibility of a push-off from Brown and stressed it was just a “really nice move.”

Brown didn’t make much of the play and simply chalked it up to “being aggressive.” However, the Celtics star was shocked to find out they showed a replay of Doncic’s lowlight on the American Airlines Center jumbotron, which apparently irked a few Mavs players.

Brown will try to add to his highlight reel again Thursday night when Boston visits the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, who added ex-Celtic Terry Rozier on Tuesday.