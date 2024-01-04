Bill Belichick will go down as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but his recent track record of personnel decisions has created tension for the Patriots.

New England had its worst season in 30 years and missed the postseason for the third time in four seasons in 2023. The Patriots have been looking for answers at quarterback since Tom Brady left in 2020, and the offense has been in shambles since Matt Patricia took over offensive play-calling duties last season.

Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald on Thursday released an in-depth feature on the chaos New England went through this season, which included offseason details about Belichick wanting to retain Patricia as the team’s de facto offensive coordinator and hindering Bill O’Brien from making his own staff decisions.

The Boston Herald also dove deep into offensive coordinator Adrian Klemm’s dissatisfaction with the offensive line personnel to the point where he “confronted” executive Matt Groh.

Belichick is to blame for those personnel dysfunctions, and it’s why there have been theories of Belichick staying with the Patriots as head coach but relinquishing his duties as general manager to help steer the team in the right direction.

“As for Belichick, sources universally agree his personnel control and inability to assemble a functional staff continue to undermine the offense,” the Boston Herald wrote. “Though, they maintain, Belichick hasn’t lost his fastball as a hands-on coach; an argument they support with the team’s bad injury luck and 4-8 record in one-score games.”

Players openly voiced support of Belichick amid rumors he will part ways with the organization. Even former players still have a fondness for the head coach and can’t imagine New England without him.

“The guys still respond to him,” a tenured Patriots source told the Boston Herald. “And goddamn, we have so many squad meetings where he shows them what’s going to happen in the game, and it always (expletive) happens. Even down to what we can’t do, and then we end up (expletive) doing it.”

Belichick still could be valuable to another team as a head coach, but whether or not they also want him as the general manager would be another story. It’s a conversation Robert Kraft must have with Belichick when the season ends and could determine the future of the Patriots.