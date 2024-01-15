The Las Vegas Raiders are once again looking for a new head coach and general manager this offseason.

And to aid them in their search, the Raiders have asked a three-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion to help them out. Richard Seymour is more than happy to.

“I’m humbled by and grateful for the trust of the Davis family and Raiders organization — and excited about the opportunity to help build on the Raiders’ extraordinary legacy,” Seymour posted on the X platform. “When I was a player, Mr. Davis and the Raiders afforded me possibilities that I never could have imagined. And what I’ve learned is, with this privilege comes responsibility — the responsibility to be a good steward of this organization’s values for our team, for our community, and for our game. Once a Raider, always a Raider!”

Seymour spent the first eight seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Patriots — he was a first-round draft choice by Bill Belichick in 2001 — and played four seasons with the Raiders after Belichick traded him prior to the start of the 2009 season.

The Raiders tried to imitate the Patriots this season, fielding a slew of former players with ties to the organization but it didn’t work out for them under Josh McDaniels. They fired McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler following a 3-5 start.

Antonio Pierce took over in the interim and guided the Raiders to a 5-4 mark over their final nine games. Pierce is viewed as a candidate for the head coaching spot, but Las Vegas isn’t just going to hand him the job. The Raiders plan to interview former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Seymour could try to help the Raiders make a big splash by landing Bill Belichick, who parted ways with the Patriots last week. But Seymour’s former coach is heavily linked to the Cowboys after Dallas fell flat in its playoff opener Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.