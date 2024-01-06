The Patriots prepare to face the New York Jets this Sunday in what could be Bill Belichick’s final game of his New England career, and there is growing sentiment around the NFL that also will view the Week 18 clash that way.

Multiple NFL insiders believe this season will be Belichick’s last with the Patriots. Peter King this week said it would be an “upset” if the six-time Super Bowl winner remained head coach next season. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran last month reported the “decision” on Belichick’s future already has been decided.

However, if Belichick does leave New England, the question will be how it is done. That process is what Robert Kraft reportedly has contemplated throughout the season, especially after the way Tom Brady left in 2020. The Patriots owner must decide if he wants to mutually split ways with Belichick, trade him or come to a compromise and remove him as general manager.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday released a primer on potential open head coaching jobs next season. He began his report on Belichick and his future with the Patriots.

“New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft are expected to meet soon to discuss their futures,” Schefter wrote. “Although many around the league expect that a change will come in New England, the sides apparently have not yet talked about a split at any point this season, sources told ESPN.”

Schefter’s ESPN colleague Mike Reiss this week reported Belichick and Kraft are expected to meet Monday, which would eliminate the idea of a Black Monday scenario after the Jets matchup. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported the decision on Belichick’s future could take “weeks.”

The head coach likely will need to explain the dysfunction of the team throughout the season and give his pitch as to why he’s the right man for the job next season when New England could have a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Belichick reportedly has contemplated his future internally, and he most definitely will attract interest if he leaves New England with the Los Angeles Chargers seen as the favorite to be his next team.

There is expected to be heavy snow this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on Belichick postgame as his future will be the story of the offseason.