The Bruins’ road trip hasn’t been ideal for Boston, but it is back in action Saturday night, and a skillful fan can play for the opportunity to win a special prize.

Boston is coming off an overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, which marked the third straight defeat for the Black and Gold in either overtime or in a shootout. However, the team’s captain hopes to get the team back on track, and he’s the subject of this week’s prize.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins matchup against the St. Louis Blues can compete to win a signed Brad Marchand home centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Boston-St. Louis broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at Enterprise Center is scheduled for 8 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Boston-St. Louis and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

