Rex Ryan Gives Bill Belichick Advice Amid Uncertain NFL Future

Rex Ryan wants Bill Belichick to stick around in the NFL long enough to rewrite the league’s record book.

Belichick might not have a future in New England, as Patriots brass reportedly is “trending” toward saying goodbye to the franchise’s head coach since 2000. But an end to his tenure in Foxboro, Mass. might not mark a conclusion to his coaching career.

That’s what Ryan is hoping for, as he doesn’t want to see his former nemesis retire after the season.

“He still outcoaches almost everybody in this league. I mean, he really does. So, he’s brilliant,” Ryan said Sunday morning on ESPN. “My advice to Bill would be retirement is overrated, buddy. Go get the record. He deserves the record. He’s the greatest head coach in the history of the National Football League. I respect him way more than any other coach I ever went against. I mean, it was an absolute honor to coach against him.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you include playoffs, Belichick’s 333 career wins sit second all time behind Don Shula’s 347. Assuming Belichick would sign a multi-year deal if he leaves the Patriots for another team, he might give himself plenty of time to pass his fellow coaching icon.

It’s anyone’s guess where Belichick could end up, though. It feels like there have been conflicting reports about every team that’s been linked to the 71-year-old in rumors.