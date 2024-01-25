One has to imagine Bill Belichick is navigating the open market with a clear set of demands.

After all, Belichick was given carte blanche in New England, and at this stage in his storied career, he probably isn’t interested in a subdued level of power. This expectation for complete control is reportedly why teams are hesitant to bring aboard the greatest football coach of all time.

But Rob Gronkowski believes the Falcons, who have interviewed his former head coach twice, should give Belichick all the keys in Atlanta.

“I would 100% hand it over to Coach Belichick,” Gronkowski said Wednesday on the “Up & Adams” show. “He has a proven record of being able to handle it. He handled it very well for however long he was in New England. What was it — 20, 20-plus years in New England? He knows how to do it. He’s got experience. So, hand it over to him. He’s going to change the program around.”

The Falcons might be a bit wary about going all in on Belichick. According to The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, franchise owner Arthur Blank wants to hire Belichick but is receiving some pushback from team executives, who are fearful the future Pro Football Hall of Famer might diminish their jobs.

Atlanta probably should make a decision soon, though. A huge coaching domino fell Wednesday night, and the Falcons can’t afford to be left idly standing in this game of NFL musical chairs.