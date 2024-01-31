A report over the weekend indicated Bill Belichick would “love” to coach the Giants, who could be in the market for a new leader next year if Brian Daboll’s side struggles in 2024.

But if New York ends up making a run at Belichick next offseason, it might have to compete with one of its biggest rivals.

Appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” on Tuesday, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard shed light on interest Belichick had generated — and might capture again — in Philadelphia.

“Probably the most interesting thing that I’ve heard, and again this is just senior bowl rumor mill, is that the Eagles were very interested in Belichick if things didn’t work out with Nick Sirianni and they could be at the front of the line if things again go poorly for him next year,” Bedard said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report.

It’s not difficult to see Belichick potentially having interest in the Eagles next year. Philadelphia boasts a legitimate starting quarterback, a group of talented, young defensive players and playmakers at the skill positions. Jeffrey Lurie, a Boston native, also is regarded as one of the better owners in the league.

However, so much can and likely will change between the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII and the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. It’s tough to project what Belichick’s eventual market might look like, but he figures to have options.