Return To Patriots? This Team Favorite To Be Bill Belichick’s Next

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Bill Belichick’s future with the Patriots, but oddsmakers viewed this team as the favorite for the head coach’s future.

Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft are expected to have a long sitdown with Belichick to discuss his future in New England. The six-time Super Bowl champion this week was candid about his contract status and said he was willing to give up his power as general manager if needed.

Multiple former Patriots couldn’t fathom New England without Belichick, but oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday released next-team odds for the head coach, and the Patriots had the second-shortest odds behind the Los Angeles Chargers. Here’s a look at the full listing DraftKings released — the bet is not available in Massachusetts and only is available in West Virginia, New Hampshire, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, Louisiana, Ohio and Maryland.

Los Angeles Chargers +200

New England Patriots +300

Atlanta Falcons +500

Washington Commanders +600

Not the head coach of an NFL team +700

Carolina Panthers +1000

Any other NFL team +1000

Tennessee Titans +1800

New York Giants +2200

New Orleans Saints +2500

New York Jets +3500

It’s worth noting the odds and listing of teams aren’t based on any exclusive information from the sportsbook. The Chargers are heavily linked to be the next team Belichick coaches, though NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport last Sunday said they were a “less likely” option. But things always can change, which is why there will be movement in odds based on any information that comes out or any action taken.

The retirement option at +700 is interesting, especially after NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran floated the idea of Belichick moving on as a broadcast analyst rather than to another team. Bill Simmons floated the idea of a Belichick trade to the Falcons, so there’s been a good amount of speculation for Atlanta.

It would be ironic if Belichick went to the Titans considering Mike Vrabel, who parted ways with the organization Tuesday, is viewed as a strong contender to be Belichick’s successor and was a “home run hire” for Robert Kraft, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin in November.

Oddsmakers aren’t considering it an outside possibility Belichick sticks around in New England, but all will be dependent on his meeting with ownership.