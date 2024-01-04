Why PWHL Is Set Up For Success After Boston’s Inaugural Game

One of the most iconic lines in the movie “Field of Dreams” is “If you build it, he will come.” Along with similar sentiments, the PWHL showed this week that if there’s a professional women’s hockey league, people will show up.

Ottawa made history Tuesday with an attendance of 8,318 fans at TD Place, the most for any pro women’s hockey league in history. Boston’s inaugural game a day later had a reported attendance of 4,012, which is comparable to the UMass Lowell hockey team’s average attendance this season of 4,987 at Tsongas Center.

Boston lost its home opener to Minnesota, 3-2, after its comeback attempt fell short, but the historic moment could be felt throughout the arena. Fans flocked from different parts of New England to witness the best players in the world. The buy-in was quick with fans donning jerseys and other merchandise of the Boston team, and younger fans even brought signs that exemplified how inspired they were to see the likes of Hilary Knight and Taylor Heise in person.

The fanfare also met the moment as well with Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron on hand for the ceremonial puck drop. The support from the B’s — including general manager Don Sweeney, who also was at the game — should go a long way to help boost the league’s profile in its inaugural season. Northeastern Huskies players and staff also were in attendance for Alina Müller’s pro debut. Most importantly, youth girls hockey teams arrived and were among the loudest supporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Those moments showed the PWHL delivered what it promised.

PWHL senior vice president Jayna Hefford told NESN.com’s Keagan Stiefel that the jerseys and team names, or lack thereof, were intentional and the league wanted to take its time and get things right when it came to branding.

This is not to say hockey fans will mindlessly support whatever is put in front of them, but it’s clear the PWHL is focused on the heart of the matter during its inaugural season. The presentation and quality of play across the first three games of the season have been great, and the marketing of a league comprised of the best players in the world has delivered.

While it’s easy to be cynical about the lack of a team name and how fans have little choice other than to chant, “Let’s go Boston,” young girls already are finding inspiration from the players. Those fans already have dreams and aspirations to play in the PWHL.

Story continues below advertisement

The first week of the PWHL season featured handshake lines and group pictures for good reason. The players should be able to celebrate this historic moment and cherish it as long as they can. And while curiosity and the idea of being part of history is the initial draw of the PHWL, the quality of play and the faith fans, especially younger fans, have put into the product will prove to be worthwhile for years to come.