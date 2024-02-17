The Bruins continue their homestand when they host the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden in a matinee matchup.
Boston heads into Saturday on a three-game winless streak and outside of first place in the Atlantic Division. The B’s suffered a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, which was their fourth defeat in their last five games.
The Bruins last played LA on Oct. 21 and beat the Kings, 4-2, at crypto.com Arena.
The Kings have won four of their last five games heading into Saturday and are fourth in the Pacific Division. Cam Talbot is expected to start in net after David Rittich helped Los Angeles beat the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
Linus Ullmark will get his nod between the pipes, and Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to replace Parker Wotherspoon on the blue line.
Puck drop for Saturday’s Bruins-Kings matchup is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (32-12-10)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard
Danton Heinen — Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
LOS ANGELES KINGS (25-16-10)
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Kevin Fiala
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Laferriere — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Adrian Kempe
Jaret Anderson-Dolan — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke
Cam Talbot
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images