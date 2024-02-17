The Bruins continue their homestand when they host the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden in a matinee matchup.

Boston heads into Saturday on a three-game winless streak and outside of first place in the Atlantic Division. The B’s suffered a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, which was their fourth defeat in their last five games.

The Bruins last played LA on Oct. 21 and beat the Kings, 4-2, at crypto.com Arena.

The Kings have won four of their last five games heading into Saturday and are fourth in the Pacific Division. Cam Talbot is expected to start in net after David Rittich helped Los Angeles beat the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Linus Ullmark will get his nod between the pipes, and Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to replace Parker Wotherspoon on the blue line.

Puck drop for Saturday’s Bruins-Kings matchup is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-12-10)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard

Danton Heinen — Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

LOS ANGELES KINGS (25-16-10)

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Kevin Fiala

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Laferriere — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Adrian Kempe

Jaret Anderson-Dolan — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot