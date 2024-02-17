The Bruins continue their homestand when they host the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden in a matinee matchup.

Boston heads into Saturday on a three-game winless streak and outside of first place in the Atlantic Division. The B’s suffered a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, which was their fourth defeat in their last five games.

The Bruins last played LA on Oct. 21 and beat the Kings, 4-2, at crypto.com Arena.

The Kings have won four of their last five games heading into Saturday and are fourth in the Pacific Division. Cam Talbot is expected to start in net after David Rittich helped Los Angeles beat the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Linus Ullmark will get his nod between the pipes, and Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to replace Parker Wotherspoon on the blue line.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sat 2/17, 9:27am
Los Angeles Kings
LA
+128
Sat 2/17, 12:30 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 5.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Boston Bruins
BOS
-153

Puck drop for Saturday’s Bruins-Kings matchup is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-12-10)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard
Danton Heinen — Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

LOS ANGELES KINGS (25-16-10)
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Kevin Fiala
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Laferriere — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Adrian Kempe
Jaret Anderson-Dolan — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke

Story continues below advertisement

Cam Talbot

More Bruins:

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell graduate. Might know the answer to some obscure historical fact or anecdote.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images