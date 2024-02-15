Brittany Mahomes Reveals Wild Pre-Playoff Patrick Mahomes Text

Patrick Mahomes called his shot.

After watching the Chiefs dispatch the competition on the way to another Super Bowl triumph, it became easy to forget Kansas City was not the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this year. In fact, four teams entered the playoffs with shorter Super Bowl victory odds than the Chiefs after they went 3-3 across the final six weeks of the regular season.

But none of that mattered to Mahomes.

Three days after Kansas City won its third Super Bowl in the last five seasons, Brittany Mahomes revealed a bold text she received from her husband two days before his team’s regular-season finale.

“I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl,” the star quarterback texted his wife Jan. 7.

And that they did. After dismantling the Miami Dolphins at home in the wild-card round, the Chiefs knocked off the Buffalo Bills and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on the road to return to football’s biggest stage. The job was finished Sunday evening when Mahomes put forth an MVP performance to help defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.

We all should have known this notion years ago, but it was cemented this season: Mahomes and the Chiefs should never be counted out while they’re still in the dance.