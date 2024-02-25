Dab Celebration Means ‘No Going Back’ For Celtics’ Luke Kornet

Luke Kornet had quite the celebration as the Boston Celtics returned from the NBA All-Star break.

With shades of 2015 on the court, Kornet turned to the dab celebration in the Celtics’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The Boston center noted that he had kept that celebration in his arsenal for some time now.

“I thought about it at some point this year or last year,” Kornet told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin on Saturday. “I wasn’t actively thinking about it when it happened in the game. It just happened and I thought, ‘Well, there’s no going back.’ Now it’s out there.”

"It just happened… There was no going back"



Luke Kornet talks through his iconic dab celebration 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qxLZEhmkn4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 24, 2024

Kornet is no stranger to similar antics during his time with the Celtics, especially when his “eclipse” style of contesting shots took the fan base by storm last season. As he expands his celebrations, you never know what the 28-year-old could feature next.

“Why I decided then I do not know,” Kornet added.

The Celtics big man continues to bring added depth for Boston, contributing five points and four rebounds per game off the bench this season.

Kornet and the Celtics battle the Knicks in New York on Saturday night in search of the team’s eighth straight victory.