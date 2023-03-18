‘GM Matthew Judon’ Sets Recruiting Sights On Odell Beckham Jr.

Matthew Judon has had a busy offseason with his Twitter recruiting, and he set his sights on a free agent wideout.

The Patriots star has made pitches for players like Darius Slay and DeAndre Hopkins to join New England. His tweets have caused a stir on social media, but he very much is serious about adding more talent to the Pats — Mack Wilson also has done his part in his recruiting efforts.

His wish list also included Odell Beckham Jr., who has been linked to New England dating back to last season. The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver responded Saturday to a rumor that he wants $20 million a year. He admitted he was “confused” by it, but he did set his price to at least more than $4 million.

“Hit my line,” Judon quote tweeted on OBJ’s tweet. “GM Judon will get you right. Big spenda.”

What Bill Belichick thinks about the “big spenda” line in regards to the Patriots is up to speculation, but New England has been aggressive in the first week of NFL free agency with the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Robinson, as well as their reported agreed deal with Mike Gesicki.

The Patriots might not be done adding more weapons for Bill O’Brien’s new-look offense that should get Mac Jones back on track. Jerry Jeudy is another big name New England has been linked to, but Beckham is one of the biggest names left on the free agent market, so it’s possible it tries to sign him instead of potentially giving up valuable assets.