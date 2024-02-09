Matthew Judon doesn’t care who’s under center for the Patriots next season. He just wants to win games.
While appearing Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show, the star edge rusher offered a blunt answer when asked whether Mac Jones still is a “good fit” in New England.
“Honestly, I don’t care,” Judon said. “It sounds terrible — I just want our offense to score points … (and) sustain drives. Regardless if that’s Mac, (Bailey) Zappe, somebody else — I don’t care. I don’t care.
“I think both Mac and Zappe have the talent to do it; they just have to do it. And that’s gonna be up to them.”
Jones endured a miserable third season with the Patriots and now appears in need of a fresh start. The 2021 first-round pick was benched for Zappe in the final six games, and multiple reports indicate he’s lost support from coaches and players.
Still, if New England isn’t sold on taking a quarterback with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jones reportedly could return for a fourth season. Judon and other team leaders likely never would admit it, but it’s hard to imagine they’d be satisfied with Jones returning as the starter.
