Barring an unexpected head coach firing in the coming weeks, Bill Belichick will not lead an NFL team in the 2024 season.

This became expected when Raheem Morris was hired by the Atlanta Falcons, who interviewed Belichick twice. But with openings in Seattle and Washington still remaining at juncture, there was at least a chance — albeit small — the eight-time Super Bowl champion could latch on with a new team for 2024 and beyond.

The Seahawks officially passed on Belichick on Wednesday when they hired Mike Macdonald. A day later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Commanders plan to pry Dan Quinn away from the Dallas Cowboys to make him their new head coach.

After a minor level of buzz back in the fall that tied Belichick to the nation’s capital, Washington quickly shifted into an unlikely landing spot for the longtime New England Patriots coach. The Commanders, who own the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, reportedly were concerned about the 71-year-old’s age and willingness to work with a general manager who possesses roster control.

There’s a chance not hiring Belichick could come back to bite Washington, though. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer should be a hotter commodity next year, and all three of the Commanders’ NFC East rivals could be potential landing spots.