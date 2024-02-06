If the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, it would mark Patrick Mahomes’ third Super Bowl win in his first five seasons as an NFL starting quarterback.

That run, of course, would mirror a path taken by another legendary signal-caller who came before Mahomes.

Tom Brady hoisted the Lombardi Trophy three times across his first four seasons atop the New England Patriots’ quarterback depth chart. Brady proceeded to tack on four more Super Bowl wins, and at the time of his historic seventh victory, it was believed that no quarterback would ever come close to reaching the wildly impressive record.

But it certainly would be on the table for Mahomes if he clinches another title this weekend. The 28-year-old himself, however, isn’t thinking that far down the line.

“I mean, I’m not even close to halfway, so I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Mahomes told reporters Monday, per NFL.com. “I mean, your goal is to be the best player that you can be. I know I’m blessed to be around a lot of great players around me. And so, right now, it’s doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring. And then if you ask me that question in 15 years, and I’ll see if I can get close to seven. But seven seems like a long ways away still.”

Brady similarly isn’t concerned about his record being threatened by Mahomes, nor the “greatest of all time” debate that comes with it. But if Mahomes does end up putting seven rings on his fingers, Brady will be sure to congratulate his former colleague.