Patriots Reveal Complete List Of New Additions To Coaching Staff

With Bill Belichick no longer in the picture, the New England Patriots for the most part cleaned house this offseason when it came to their coaching staff.

The Patriots on Monday evening revealed the full extent of the coaching changes they made as New England has 17 new additions to the staff. Some are already known, like Alex Van Pelt taking over as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Here is the full list of new faces that will be on New England’s coaching staff for the 2024 NFL season:

Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt

Quarterbacks Coach: T.C. McCartney

Running Backs: Taylor Embree

Wide receivers: Tyler Hughes

Assistant wide receivers: Tiquan Underwood

Tight Ends: Ben Bicknell

Offensive Line: Scott Peters

Assistant Offensive line: Robert Kugler

Senior offensive assistant: Ben McAdoo

Defensive line: Jerry Montgomery

Outside Linebackers: Drew Wilkins

Inside Linebackers: Dont’a Hightower

Defensive coaching assistant/Quality Control (QC): Vinny DePalma

Defensive coaching assistant/QC: Jamaal Lett

Defensive coaching assistant/QC: Michael McCarthy

Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer

Special teams assistant: Tom Quinn

Special teams assistant./QC: Coby Tippett

Head strength and conditioning: Deron Mayo

Assistant head strength and conditioning: Brian McDonough

While the Patriots are getting a fresh start with their coaching staff under Jerod Mayo, New England reportedly is planning to retain some members of last season’s staff.

According to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, the Patriots will bring back Troy Brown, Mike Pellegrino and Brian Belichick. It’s unclear what role Brown will have with Hughes taking over the coaching duties for the receivers. Pellegrino and Belichick are expected to return as the cornerbacks and safeties coaches, respectively.

Hughes spent from 2020-22 as an offensive assistant for the Patriots. Hughes served as a quality control coach at the University of Washington this past season.

Bob Bicknell, a Holliston, Mass. native, was another addition that wasn’t previously reported. Bicknell has 30 years worth of coaching experience combined between the collegiate and pro ranks and last worked for the New Orleans Saints the past two seasons as a senior offensive assistant.

The news of Quinn joining the staff didn’t leak, either. He was a special teams assistant with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and before that spent 16 seasons in a variety of special teams role with the New York Giants.

Tippett is a familiar name among Patriots fans as he is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famers Andre Tippett, who still plays a role in the organization as the executive director of community affairs.