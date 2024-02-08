Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick’s Son Returning To New England For 2024

There will be a Belichick on the sidelines for the New England Patriots in 2024.

For the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, that will not be Bill Belichick. It will, however, be his son, Brian Belichick, who returns under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Arriving in the organization in 2016, Brian Belichick rose from a scouting role to coaching safeties on the defensive side of the ball under the tenure of his Super Bowl-winning father. The New England safeties coach won a pair of championships with the organization during his first eight seasons with the Patriots.

After years of spending time in New England with his family, Bill Belichick parted ways with the Patriots while Steve Belichick also departed to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

Brian Belichick returns to Foxboro as the Patriots look to shake off a two-year postseason drought.