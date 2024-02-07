Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants his team to be versatile, so he’ll likely be pleased with Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s latest depth signing.

Who doesn’t love a jack of all trades?

The Red Sox signed former Philadelphia Phillies utility man Dalton Guthrie to a minor league deal Wednesday, per the MiLB transaction log.

Guthrie can essentially do it all, having made appearances at all three outfield spots, second base and third base despite appearing in just 37 games. The 28-year-old reached the big leagues in each of the last two seasons, slashing .244/.393/.333 with a homer and five RBIs.

He’ll compete for a bench role in Boston, with the Red Sox building up a wealth of options to fill that role in 2024. Ceddanne Rafaela, Rob Refsnyder, Bobby Dalbec, David Hamilton, Pablo Reyes and Enmanuel Valdez will compete for what likely will amount to a pair of open spots, with Guthrie’s versatility across five-plus positions putting him in a solid spot to make the big league club.