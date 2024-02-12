Seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady didn’t take the field for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII matchup, but the all-time NFL great wasn’t a complete no-show.

Now retired, Brady returned for the annual festivities, tagging alongside actor Vince Vaughn and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky for a BetMGM commercial; the first that the company has ever released in the Super Bowl. The ad’s primary focus was both simple and straightforward: winning.

With Brady having done that better than anyone else in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vaugh was on a mission. As the commercial notes throughout its 30-second duration, “BetMGM is for everyone that loves sports betting. … except Tom Brady.” Although, Brady objects with confusion.

Excited to see somebody finally put @TomBrady in his place?



Show some love by voting for the #BetMGM Big Game commercial on the Ad Meter. 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/cb6K6LyoKs — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 11, 2024

Brady is only three years removed from leading Tampa Bay to its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. But like many others placing their wager ahead of the Kanas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers winner-take-all showdown from Las Vegas, Brady wants in on the action, too.

The star-studded commercial was just one of many big-dollar advertisements to debut in Super Bowl LVIII, and a flex from BetMGM, who spent $50 million on plastering Las Vegas with the anti-Brady message.