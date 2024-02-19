BOSTON — Congratulatory praise for Brad Marchand was sung by Boston Bruins legends, former teammates and other NHL stars Monday.

Tyler Seguin, however, might have had the best of all.

“Marchy, congrats on 1,000 games, buddy. The fact you’ve done this, and the style you’ve played, all while being one of the best looking guys in the league, it’s pretty impressive,” Seguin joked during a tribute video for Marchand, which aired on the jumbotron at TD Garden on Monday afternoon.

Seguin was on the opposing bench when his message aired during the first period as the Bruins faced the Dallas Stars.

“It was an honor starting our careers together in Boston, winning a championship,” Seguin continued. “I’ve enjoyed watching you’re career from afar. Seeing the husband and father you’ve become, and now to see you’re the captain of the Boston Bruins. It’s incredible. Congrats to your big night.”

Seguin spent his first three NHL seasons playing for the Bruins, but has been in Dallas for the last 11 campaigns. Marchand and Seguin still have a close relationship with Team Canada connections.

Seguin was not the only opposing player to weigh in on Marchand. Former Bruins teammate Torey Krug, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby were among those shown during the first-period video.

“It’s way more fun to be your linemate than to play against you,” Crosby said.

The Black and Gold held a pregame ceremony to honor Marchand, who played his 1,000th career game last week. During that time, Marchand received special messages from Bruins legends like Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara, David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron, among others.

No message was more comical than Seguin’s, though.