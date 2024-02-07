Bill Belichick’s continued unemployment has left several football minds wondering how the legendary head coach did not find a home in the NFL’s latest cycle.

After parting ways with the New England Patriots in a historic 24-year run, Belichick seemed destined to find a new team to lead. After developing conversations with the Atlanta Falcons, the organization selected Raheem Morris as their new head coach.

So, what went wrong for Belichick?

Thomas Dimitroff spent time with the two main characters in negotiations with Belichick and Atlanta owner Arthur Blank. Dimitroff spent time with Belichick in New England before spending 13 years as the general manager of the Falcons. With an understanding of how both men operate, the former executive

Story continues below advertisement

“I had 90-10 on my board every day, saying it was going to happen, if not even more” Dimitroff told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” on Tuesday. “I think in the very end, you had two guys who got along really well being Bill and Arthur. … They were having great discussions.”

Ultimately, Dimitroff believes that Blank was persuaded by his staff to not hire Belichick, which would have uprooted most of the Falcons’ structure to give the 71-year-old the power that he had in New England and likely sought with the Falcons.

“In the end, there’s an inner group, right?” Dimitroff added. Anytime Bill goes into an organization, whatever your thoughts are about him, he deserves the right to run it.”

Despite missing out on the Falcons job, Dimitroff finds it “unfathomable” that Belichick did not find a head coaching job elsewhere, given his championship resume and remaining potential.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is a situational mastermind,” Dimitroff explained. “He has so much going for him.”

Without a current coaching path, Belichick continues to search for his next football venture entering 2024.