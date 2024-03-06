Cases For, Against Patriots Pursuing Ezekiel Elliott In Free Agency

The New England Patriots made a late addition to their roster before the 2023 season, signing veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year contract during training camp.

While the Patriots struggled through a forgettable 4-13 season, Elliott offered solid production in the back field. Joined alongside Rhamondre Stevenson, the All-Pro running back offered versatility and a change of pace for the Patriots.

As Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf build out the roster in hopes of improvement for the 2024 season, does a reunion between Elliott and the Patriots make sense?

THE CASE FOR

When Stevenson missed the final five games of the season with an ankle injury, Elliott gave the Patriots a spark, scoring touchdowns in three of those five contests.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the 642 yards he tallied on the ground, Elliott stepped up in the blocking game as a pass-protector. He also provided a checkdown out of the backfield.

In fact, he was more than just a second or third read. Elliott led the Patriots in receptions in 2023, just ahead of the 49 catches hauled in by rookie receiver Demario Douglas.

Sure, Elliott is not the rusher who may have been the best at his position during the earlier years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Regardless, his current value as a veteran voice and a No. 2 back should appeal to the Patriots.

When asked during the season, Elliott presented a willingness to ink another contract with the Patriots. New England should pursue that reunion if interest still remains.

Story continues below advertisement

THE CASE AGAINST

Running back isn’t a total need for the Patriots this offseason.

On that side of the ball, New England needs to prioritize quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle when adding to the current roster. Among in-house free agents, the Patriots will have bigger priorities to deal with such as Kyle Dugger and Mike Onwenu.

Depending on the fit, New England could seek an upgrade at the position, once again going to a star from the NFC East.

THE VERDICT

Elliott’s production in New England earned him the chance to return and the Patriots should retain the veteran to reestablish the tandem with Stevenson.

Story continues below advertisement

With a new offense placing an emphasis on the ground game, Elliott could benefit from a return to the Patriots.