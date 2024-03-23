The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship moves on to the second round after multiple thrilling upsets.

Kansas avoided getting upset by the 13th-seeded Samford Bulldogs following a controversial foul call. The first-round win broke a two-game losing streak after falling to the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the regular-season finale and to the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Big 12 tournament.

No. 5 Gonzaga took care of business against the 12th-seeded McNeese Cowboys. It was a bounce-back win for the Bulldogs after losing to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the West Coast Conference championship.

Gonzaga is a 3.5-point favorite over Kansas at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the total for the Midwest Region matchup at Delta Center is set at 152.5.

Here’s how to watch the Gonzaga-Kansas matchup.

When: Saturday, March 23 at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+