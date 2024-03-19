NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots Lineman Trent Brown To Meet With AFC Contender

It was already well-known that offensive tackle Trent Brown and the New England Patriots would go their separate ways this offseason.

But it was unclear what team would take a chance on Brown, whose tenure with the Patriots didn’t end on the greatest of terms. Brown might have his next NFL home in his sights, though, with an AFC contender in need of offensive line help showing significant interest in the 6-foot-8, 370-pound tackle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday night that Brown is scheduled to meet with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

It’s been a quiet free agency for Brown, who turns 31 next month. There doesn’t seem to be a large market in pursuit of Brown, but he would fill a clear void for the Bengals after they lost Jonah Williams. Williams started 59 games for Cincinnati over the last four seasons and signed with the Arizona Cardinals last week on a reported two-year, $30 million deal.

Brown had arguably the best season of his NFL career in his first stint with the Patriots in 2018. He started in all 16 regular-season games and was a difference-maker with New England relying heavily on its run game en route to a Super Bowl title that season.

But injury concerns and questions about his effort have come to define Brown’s career. After two seasons with the Raiders, Brown returned to the Patriots, where he spent the past three seasons. He suited up in only 11 games in 2023, but was surrounded by turmoil at the end of the season. He was a healthy scratch for New England’s Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills after incidents with the coaching staff.

It will be interesting to see what kind of deal the Bengals are possibly willing to give Brown. Given Brown’s reputation, it could be risky investment for the Bengals, especially since they would need to rely on him to fill an important role of protecting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

But it’s hard to envision a better landing spot for Brown, who would have a chance to win another Super Bowl title with the Bengals.