ESPN reportedly has had a high-priced beef behind the scenes.

The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported Wednesday that tempers recently flared in an “explosive argument” between Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith, with the heated private conversation escalating to a point where the former called the latter a “mother—-.”

According to Glasspiegel, the verbal squabble stemmed from creative differences over an unannounced project Smith is working on through his own production company that ultimately will air on ESPN.

Knowing what the two boisterous talents bring to the table, it’s easy to envision a very loud and chaotic back-and-forth. Neither McAfee nor Smith is afraid to voice his opinion. So, ESPN could’ve had a real problem on its hands.

Story continues below advertisement

But both sides told The Post their issues were resolved and that McAfee is not banned from appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” alongside Smith.

Here’s what McAfee told The Post in a text message:

“I have nothing but love for Stephen A. I think I’m still welcome on ‘First Take’? I was scheduled through football season to join on Tuesdays, hopefully next year that’ll happen as well.”

And here’s what Smith told The Post via email:

Story continues below advertisement

“Pat McAfee and I have no issue and the notion that he’d be banned from ‘First Take’ is B.S.”

“We are No.1 and he has absolutely contributed to us remaining No.1. McAfee was asked to come on each Tuesday through the Super Bowl and he did just that, kicking ass each time he came on the air.

“If McAfee wants to be on ‘First Take’ next season, he will be on ‘First Take’. I love winners and McAFee has proven he wins — which helps ME win. I don’t know how many times I have to tell folks that he’s trail-blazed a path into a new era for so many of us. I’m grateful to have him as a part of my team and the ESPN Family. And I’m looking forward to having him on for years to come. I sincerely hope that I will not have to repeat myself on this nonsense again!”

Well, that settles that.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, it’s a fascinating anecdote about what can happen behind closed doors when you’re dealing with such well-known and highly paid on-air personalities.

Opinions. Money. Egos. There are a lot of variables that can enter the equation, and luckily for ESPN, it doesn’t like this apparent power struggle will linger and become a bigger issue for the network.