Six years after the Giants selected him second overall in the NFL draft, Saquon Barkley might be on the verge of leaving New York.

Barkley and the Giants did not work out a new contract before the opening of the league’s legal tampering period Monday afternoon, which means the star running back is set to test free agency for the first time in his career. And according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, there might be a pair of frontrunners for Barkley’s services.

“The Eagles and Texans are expected to have strong interest in signing running back Saquon Barkley, per sources,” Russini posted to X on Monday.

Philadelphia needs a new feature back after D’Andre Swift reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday. Relocating to the City of Brotherly Love also might appeal to the two-time Pro Bowl selection who played three collegiate seasons at Penn State.

Houston probably wouldn’t be a tough sell for Barkley either, as the Texans are coming off a playoff season that saw rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud emerge as a superstar in the making. Even though top back Devin Singletary ran for nearly 900 yards last season, Barkley likely would top the RB depth chart if DeMeco Ryans convinces him to come aboard.

The Patriots once were viewed as a “primary potential suitor” for Barkley, but New England probably has a few items higher on its offseason to-do list.