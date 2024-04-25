Patriots Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Experts Make Final Predictions

The wait is over and Patriots fans will get to see what New England does in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Insiders this week dropped their insight on the Patriots’ plans as de facto general manager Eliot Wolf prepares to make what could be the biggest decision in the franchise’s history.

Multiple experts predict New England will receive calls for the No. 3 pick, and the Patriots are “open for business,” though reportedly not until they are on the clock.

We’ve compiled the final mock drafts of 15 experts in one place.

Check it out in our Patriots Mock Draft Roundup 2.0:

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: Drake Maye (4.0), Jayden Daniels (3.0), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2.0), Jayden Daniels (1.0)

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Drake Maye (4.0), Drake Maye (3.0), Drake Maye (2.0), Drake Maye (1.0)

ESPN’s Field Yates: Drake Maye (4.0), Drake Maye (3.0), Drake Maye (2.0), Drake Maye (1.0)

NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks: Drake Maye (4.0), J.J. McCarthy (3.0), Drake Maye (2.0), Jayden Daniels (1.0)

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Drake Maye (2.0), Jayden Daniels (1.0)

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Drake Maye (2.0), Joe Alt* (1.0)

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: Joe Alt* (4.0), Malik Nabers (3.0)

NFL Media’s Charles Davis: J.J. McCarthy (3.0), Jayden Daniels (2.0)

NFL Media’s Peter Schrager: Drake Maye, Xavier Legette* (2.0)

ESPN’s Matt Miller: Drake Maye (2.0)

Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald and Nate Tice: Drake Maye (2.0)

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: J.J. McCarthy (2.0), J.J. McCarthy (1.0)

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: Olumuyiwa Fashanu (No. 11), Nate Wiggins (No. 23)*

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: Drake Maye

*after trade

Maye was the pick for these eight draft analysts, and Daniels doesn’t seem to be in the running to be the third overall selection. Two experts chose McCarthy, and he’s a prospect Wolf reportedly was “pushing hard” for. Two experts predicted trade downs, while Schrager had New England trading its Day 2 picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to move up and select Legette. This goes in line with ESPN’s Mike Reiss’ report of a move the Patriots “have explored.”

Fans will have to wait until the Patriots are on the clock to see what they do with the third overall pick. The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.