Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Connor Wong, Bobby Dalbec Return

The Red Sox will look to extend their winning streak to six games Saturday. They will play the Angels in the middle game of their three-game set at Angels Stadium.

Pablo Reyes will get the start at shortstop for Trevor Story, who injured his shoulder diving for a ball in the fourth inning of Boston’s Friday night win. Story was scheduled to have an MRI before the Red Sox’s contest with the Angels.

Boston will pitch Garrett Whitlock against Los Angeles’ Reid Detmers. Whitlock last pitched in the Red Sox’s 5-1 victory over Seattle on March 31. The righty struck out eight Mariners over five innings of work. Across the mound, Detmers will look to build on his first outing when he struck out seven batters in the Angels 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday.

Bobby Dalbec returns to the lineup as Boston’s designated hitter, giving Masataka Yoshida the night off. Connor Wong also tags back in after sitting out the last two games. He replaces Reese McGuire behind the plate and will bat eighth.

Here are the starting lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Angels game:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-2)

Jarren Duran, LF

Pablo Reyes, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Bobby Dalbec, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Connor Wong, C

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (4-3)

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Nolan Schanuel, 1B

Mike Trout, CF

Taylor Ward, LF

Aaron Hicks, DH

Logan O’Hoppe, C

Luis Rengifo, 2B

Mickey Moniak, RF

Zach Neto, SS

Reid Detmers, LHP (1-0, 1.80 ERA)