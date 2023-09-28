Celtics Among Favorites To Acquire Sharp-Shooting Guard The Damian Lillard trade could spark of a frenzy of moves ahead of preseason by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 Hours Ago

The Boston Celtics could be active in the trade market before training camp kicks off, and there are two top guards reportedly on the market.

Trade fever could heighten after the Milwaukee Bucks landed Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in a blockbuster three-team deal.

The Bucks leaped the Celtics in NBA Finals odds, but Boston can gain some ground on Milwaukee if it can land Jrue Holiday, who reportedly has multiple suitors. The Celtics tried to trade Malcolm Brogdon earlier this offseason, but his injury history reportedly played a factor in a potential deal.

However, if the Celtics do make a trade, Brogdon is the most likely to be dealt given his salary and his shaky status on the roster.

A consolation prize could be Buddy Hield, who the Indiana Pacers reportedly are looking to trade. The seven-year guard would be a solid fit for a team that wants to prioritize 3-point shooting.

DraftKings Sportsbook released odds on which team Hield will start the 2023-24 season with, and the Pacers were the favorite at +250 given how tight contenders are in their salary cap situations. The Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks rounded out the top three, and the Celtics are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers at +700 to be Hield’s next team.

It’s an important reminder that these odds are not indicative of inside knowledge. They simply are a reflection of public information that everyone else has access to. Patriots fans saw this play out this past offseason when New England flip-flopped as a contender to land DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook but ended up with neither.

The point is president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will do his due diligence and continue to find ways to make Boston a championship contender. Brogdon’s reported tensions with the team could help motivate Stevens to be more aggressive and add a player that better suits the team.