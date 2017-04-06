Patriots Free Agency Tracker: Where Is Each New England Player Signing?

NFL free agency opened Thursday, meaning more than a dozen New England Patriots players could be on the move.
Here’s a list, which we’ll update throughout free agency, of every Patriots free agent and where he has agreed to sign. (Note: Signings that have not been confirmed by the team will be marked with an asterisk.)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
TE Martellus Bennett — signed with Green Bay Packers (three years, $21 million)
RB LeGarrette Blount
RB Brandon Bolden — re-signed with Patriots
DT Alan Branch — agreed to re-sign with Patriots (two years, $12 million)*
FB James Develin — agreed to re-sign with Patriots (two years, $2.85 million)*
WR Michael Floyd
FS Duron Harmon — re-signed with Patriots (four years, $17 million)
LB Dont’a Hightower — re-signed with Patriots (four years, $43.5 million)*
DE Chris Long — signed with Philadelphia Eagles (two years, $4.5 million)
LB Barkevious Mingo — signed with Indianapolis Colts (one year, $2.5 million)
CB Logan Ryan — signed with Tennessee Titans (three years, $30 million)
TE Greg Scruggs
DE Jabaal Sheard — signed with Indianapolis Colts (three years, $12.5 million)
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
CB Malcolm Butler — tendered at first-round level ($3.91 million)
OT Cameron Fleming — tendered at original-round level ($1.797 million)
TE Michael Williams — not tendered; re-signed with Patriots (one year, value TBA)
EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
CB Justin Coleman — tendered, will return in 2017
DE Geneo Grissom — tendered, will return in 2017
LB Brandon King — tendered, will return in 2017
TE Matt Lengel — tendered, will return in 2017

