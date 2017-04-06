Patriots Free Agency Tracker: Where Is Each New England Player Signing?

Share this:

NFL free agency opened Thursday, meaning more than a dozen New England Patriots players could be on the move.

Here’s a list, which we’ll update throughout free agency, of every Patriots free agent and where he has agreed to sign. (Note: Signings that have not been confirmed by the team will be marked with an asterisk.)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

TE Martellus Bennett — signed with Green Bay Packers (three years, $21 million)

RB LeGarrette Blount

RB Brandon Bolden — re-signed with Patriots

DT Alan Branch — agreed to re-sign with Patriots (two years, $12 million)*

FB James Develin — agreed to re-sign with Patriots (two years, $2.85 million)*

WR Michael Floyd

FS Duron Harmon — re-signed with Patriots (four years, $17 million)

LB Dont’a Hightower — re-signed with Patriots (four years, $43.5 million)*

DE Chris Long — signed with Philadelphia Eagles (two years, $4.5 million)

LB Barkevious Mingo — signed with Indianapolis Colts (one year, $2.5 million)

CB Logan Ryan — signed with Tennessee Titans (three years, $30 million)

TE Greg Scruggs

DE Jabaal Sheard — signed with Indianapolis Colts (three years, $12.5 million)

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

CB Malcolm Butler — tendered at first-round level ($3.91 million)

OT Cameron Fleming — tendered at original-round level ($1.797 million)

TE Michael Williams — not tendered; re-signed with Patriots (one year, value TBA)

EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

CB Justin Coleman — tendered, will return in 2017

DE Geneo Grissom — tendered, will return in 2017

LB Brandon King — tendered, will return in 2017

TE Matt Lengel — tendered, will return in 2017

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images