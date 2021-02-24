Tiger Woods’ Car Interior Provided ‘Cushion’ To Survive Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods is lucky to be alive.

The 45-year-old was involved in a serious single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Woods’ injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, but was undergoing surgery after suffering “multiple” leg injuries.

LA County Sheriff’s department held a press conference Tuesday and provided a slew of updates about the accident and Woods’ condition.

Woods reportedly was seen speeding away from a hotel in the Los Angeles area before the crash. And even though his car appeared to be heavily damaged, the interior of it was intact.

“Well, the interior, the cabin of the vehicle was more or less intact,” LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters, as seen on ESPN. “The front end was totally destroyed. The bumpers, everything was destroyed, airbags deployed, all of that. However, thankfully the interior was more or less intact, which kind of gave him the cushion to survive what otherwise would have been a fatal crash.”

Woods was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

We’re wishing Woods a speedy and full recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images