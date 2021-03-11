Alex Smith’s Journey Back To Football Inspired Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Smith’s miraculous comeback to football inspired many around the world, including fellow NFL quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott, you’ll certainly remember, suffered a gruesome ankle injury Oct. 11 during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the New York Giants. The QB has since underwent surgery and said Wednesday he’ll be “ready when it matters.”

Prescott explained how he saw Smith’s fractured tibia and fibula in 2018 as inspiration. He discussed it Wednesday after making his new four-year contract with the Cowboys official.

“I have to thank Alex Smith,” Prescott told reporters. “At that moment when you’re sitting there and you have an injury like that, or you come out of surgery, to see somebody who has already done it — and did it actually in worse circumstances — that allowed my mind to go ‘I can do this, I’m gonna beat this, it’s just a matter of time.’

“… So I have to thank Alex for somebody who’s overcome that and won Comeback Player of the Year, congrats to him,” Prescott added.

"I have to thank Alex Smith…"@Dak speaks to how Alex Smith's recovery inspired his own 💪 pic.twitter.com/zBlItFY6ex — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 10, 2021

Smith’s injury and recovery, of course, was on a much larger level. He essentially was left fighting for his life after his leg became infected following a first operation. That then forced him to undergo 16 additional surgeries before Smith finally returned to the field in 2020 after a year of rehab.

Smith, as Prescott noted, won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

It certainly will be great to see Prescott take the field once again after his recovery, perhaps earning the honor himself following the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images