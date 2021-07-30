NESN Logo Sign In

Sorry, Red Sox fans: Max Scherzer isn’t shipping up to Boston.

The Washington Nationals reportedly traded the star pitcher, along with shortstop Trea Turner, to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night for a massive prospect haul. Scherzer was connected to multiple teams ahead Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, including the Boston Red Sox.

Scherzer is great. A future Hall of Famer. But opting not to trade top prospects for a 37-year-old pitcher isn’t the end of the world.

The Red Sox, who definitely need starting pitching help, have other options available.

Here are a few of them:

José Berrios — Minnesota Twins

This would be a blockbuster trade, one that would cost Boston at least one top prospect — probably more.

We discussed it earlier this week: Berrios would be a game-changing addition for the Red Sox. When he’s on his game, he’s one of the most electric pitchers in baseball. Plus, he’s not a free agent until 2023.