12 Biggest Questions Facing Patriots, Tom Brady In Sunday Night Return

The Bucs’ pass rush has been less disruptive than expected through three games (32nd in the NFL in sack rate), but Tampa Bay has the talent to overwhelm this O-line if it performs the way it has thus far.

3. Can Jones exploit a depleted Bucs secondary?

With Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve and Jamel Dean ruled out for Sunday, Tampa Bay likely will be starting either special teamer Dee Delaney or the newly signed Richard Sherman at one of its cornerback spots. Sherman is one of the best corners of his generation, but he’s also 33 years old and hasn’t stepped on a football field since last season. The Patriots should be able to find mismatches here for wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

The Bucs rank last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game this season and 17th in Football Outsiders’ pass defense DVOA, which measures a unit’s overall efficiency. They’ve been stout against the run, though, ranking seventh or better in yards allowed per game, yards allowed per carry and DVOA.

4. How will the Patriots replace James White?

The Patriots lost one of their most important offensive players when White was ruled out for the season with a hip subluxation. It’s unclear how they’ll replace his proficiency in the passing game, both as a receiver and in blitz pickup. Will it be with J.J. Taylor? Rhamondre Stevenson? More Brandon Bolden? A larger pass-game role for lead back Damien Harris? The pressure will be on at least one of these four to fill White’s sizable void.

5. Can Jonnu Smith bounce back?

Smith had one of the worst games by any Patriots pass-catcher in recent memory in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, catching one pass on six targets for 4 yards with multiple drops — including one that resulted in a pick-six — multiple blown blocks and a holding penalty. It was ugly, as Smith himself acknowledged earlier this week. The Patriots need more production out of Smith and their other big-ticket tight end, Hunter Henry, who’ve provided just eight first downs (on 20 total catches) and no touchdowns through three games.

6. Can the Patriots break through in the red zone?

The Patriots have reached the red zone eight times this season and scored touchdowns on just two of those trips — a 25 percent conversion rate that ranks last in the NFL. The reasons for these issues have been myriad: penalties, turnovers, poor execution, questionable play-calling by Josh McDaniels, conservative decision-making by Jones. The tight ends also have combined for just two red-zone receptions, both by Smith.

Exactly half of New England’s points this season have come off Nick Folk field goals. They’ve scored just four total touchdowns in three games. That’s not going to cut it against a Bucs team that enters ranked tied for first in the NFL in points per game.

7. Can J.C. Jackson and Co. contain the Bucs? wideouts?

The Buccaneers boast one of the NFL’s top receiving trios in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, and they’ll be facing a Patriots defense that still is without top cornerback Stephon Gilmore. New England will need Jackson — an interception magnet who’s been excellent at defending deep balls throughout his career — to play like a No. 1, and for Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams to provide adequate support. Jackson (questionable, knee) also popped up on the injury report Friday, so his status is worth monitoring.