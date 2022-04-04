Matthew Judon, DeVante Parker Exchange Funny Tweets After Patriots Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

With DeVante Parker now a member of the Patriots, Matthew Judon finally might be able to take a break.

Judon has spent much of his offseason recruiting players to New England, including star receivers DK Metcalf and Allen Robinson, among others. While Judon thus far doesn’t have anything to show for his efforts, the Patriots over the weekend did add a high-end wideout, landing Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

After news of the trade broke, Judon tweeted at Parker while using the popular Kawhi Leonard meme.

Take a look:

Parker then sent a response, to which Judon replied with a reference to his recent roster-building efforts.

I?m damn near the Gm so if you need anything let me know. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) April 4, 2022

Judon isn’t the only Patriots player who has rolled out the welcome mat for Parker. Quarterback Mac Jones sent a message to the veteran wideout after the trade, as did receiver Kendrick Bourne.