Patriots Draft Rumor Refresh: What Insiders Are Saying About New England

We wouldn’t blame you for tuning out Patriots draft coverage weeks ago. It can be a lot, after all, and the vast majority of NFL draft predictions age poorly.

But, with Round 1 set for Thursday night, it might be worthwhile to recap some of the buzz surrounding New England.

The Patriots already have swung a pre-draft trade, raising their number of selections to nine. And adding more assets could prove beneficial, as the pressure is on the Patriots, who have multiple big needs, to replicate the success they found in last year’s draft.

Let’s go over what some of the NFL’s top insiders have been saying about New England during the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft:

Bill Belichick’s mindset

Some fans worry about whether 70-year-old Bill Belichick still is committed to the pre-draft grind. The abilities of new personnel chief Matt Groh, and his willingness to speak up if he disagrees with Belichick, also remain a mystery.

But that all might be much ado about nothing. Last week, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that Belichick is “working more than he has in the recent past.” Why? It’s all about legacy and ensuring the Patriots are in a position to succeed when he retires.

A couple of weeks prior, Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal offered this insight into how people around the Patriots feel about Groh: