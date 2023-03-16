Let’s Chill On Patriots Doomsday Takes Amid Aaron Rodgers-Jets Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders were primed to build upon their surprising 2021 playoff berth after hiring Josh McDaniels, trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones. They also stunk, with Jones looking close to washed up at age 33 — aside from that time he stiff-armed Mac Jones into oblivion — and McDaniels hearing people call for his job amid a 2-7 start.

The Los Angeles Chargers were ready to contend with the Chiefs after landing J.C. Jackson, trading for Khalil Mack and re-signing Mike Williams. They ended up looking like, well, the Chargers, which is to say they lost a bunch of close games and went one-and-done in the playoffs in embarrassing fashion.

The Miami Dolphins were ready to establish themselves as a legitimate threat after hiring Mike McDaniel, trading for Tyreek Hill and signing a slew of talented offseason players. A midseason trade for Bradley Chubb was supposed to shore up their leaky defense. It didn’t, and Miami finished just one game over .500 before bowing out in Round 1 of the postseason.

The Cleveland Browns allegedly would tread water with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback until Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension. Watson then would form a dynamic duo with Amari Cooper and Cleveland would sniff a division title in a down year for the AFC North. None of that happened.

The Indianapolis Colts supposedly solved their one big problem by jettisoning Carson Wentz and importing Matt Ryan. Frank Reich would do his thing and a talented roster would challenge the Tennessee Titans for the AFC North title. Well, Reich didn’t make it through November, Ryan eventually got benched and the Colts now are praying they’ll get a franchise quarterback with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the Jets. After being aggressive in the draft and landing some good prospects, New York was in a position to make real noise in the AFC East if Zach Wilson could get his head on straight. He didn’t, and the Jets finished 7-10, including two ugly losses to the Patriots.

Just about the only thing that played out as expected in the AFC was New England regressing with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading the offense. And yet the Patriots were Jakobi Meyers not lateraling — or Rhamondre Stevenson not fumbling, or Bailey Zappe converting a manageable third down in overtime, or Hunter Henry not getting screwed by the NFL rulebook — away from making the playoffs. They also were, like, a few plays away from finishing 5-12. Such is the life of a middling team in its post-Tom Brady era.

New England went 5-2 against those teams this season. Five of them finished below the Patriots in the standings, with the Dolphins finishing just one game ahead after losing to New England in Week 17. The Chargers won two more games than the Patriots, but their offseason acquisitions had little to do with it. And we’d venture to guess that New England would’ve won a head-to-head matchup against Los Angeles, given Belichick’s track record against Justin Herbert.