Rob Gronkowski Not Buying Patriots-Mac Jones Trade Rumors

Mac Jones and the Patriots were all over the headlines this week after it was reported New England was shopping the quarterback this offseason.

Year 2 wasn’t kind to Jones, who showed regression from his rookie season when the Patriots made the playoffs. And with reported tension between head coach Bill Belichick and Jones — who reportedly sought help outside of the organization when it came to the abysmal offense in 2022 — it almost made sense that Belichick would want to shop the QB.

Almost being the keyword.

Any trade rumors involving Jones were put to rest this week by trustworthy reporters. Still, one has to wonder whether there was any thought that Jones could be traded or that Belichick was looking for suitors.

Rob Gronkwoski doesn’t buy any of it for a second.

“I think that was fake news. There was just too much turnover this year,” the ex-Patriots tight end said during his appearance on the “Up & Adams” show Wednesday. “He already got a new offensive coordinator that he brought in, the whole offensive staff was basically turned over this year and if you’re shipping your quarterback — that’s just too much turnover to have in the NFL in one season and to be able to compete the following year.

“So I don’t think that’s real news, I think that’s fake news. But in the future if Mac Jones doesn’t put it together this year with Billy O’Brien and all that, I can see that being a possibility after this season. But I don’t think that was true over this offseason so far and I just gotta stamp that as fake news.”