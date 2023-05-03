Patriots Draft Class Probably Bad Sign For This 2022 Pick

The writing might be on the wall for Chasen Hines.

The Patriots last year used a sixth-round pick on Hines, a guard out of Louisiana State. It was easy to overlook the pick, until you remembered that Hines and guard Mike Onwenu, an excellent player who’s been a starter since arriving in the NFL, basically are the exact same size and both are sixth-rounders. New England clearly drafted Hines with hopes of him at least turning into a solid backup on the interior offensive line.

Well, it didn’t work out.

Despite battling an injury and barely playing during the summer, Hines eventually earned a spot on the 53-man roster. But he didn’t see a single snap before landing on injured reserve in late October and stayed there for the rest of the season. The mystery surrounding his injury — along with his consistent presence inside New England’s locker room — fueled speculation that Hines essentially was red-shirting and didn’t have the confidence of Patriots coaches.

Maybe that was true, maybe it wasn’t. But what’s undeniable is that New England’s decisions in the 2023 NFL Draft put Hines’ spot on the roster in serious jeopardy.

The Patriots used a fourth-round pick on Troy center Jake Andrews, who played all three interior O-line spots in college. They then selected Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow, who reportedly will get a look at tackle, in the fourth round before using a fifth-round pick on UCLA guard (and Devin Asiasi cousin) Atonio Mafi, who also looks like an Onwenu clone.

Yeah, not exactly a ringing endorsement of Hines.