Bills Coach Sean McDermott Clears Air On Stefon Diggs Situation

Panic set in Buffalo when Stefon Diggs no-showed at the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, but there was a swift attitude adjustment a day later.

The All-Pro wide receiver was present for Wednesday’s minicamp, and things went off without a hitch. Diggs went on social media claiming there were lies said in the media.

His quarterback Josh Allen supported Diggs, and his head coach also had his back.

“There’s a lot things out there that aren’t accurate,” Sean McDermott told reporters, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Let me be clear — Stef did everything he was asked to do. He was here Monday, executed his physical on time. … We got to a point yesterday where we felt like we all needed a break and some space.”

McDermott added: “It was not Stef leaving unexcused. He was excused by me. And those conversations have gotten us to what I think, and believe, is a great spot. And sometimes you gotta have conversations … I appreciate Stef being willing.”

The Bills head coach confirmed other reports that stated Diggs was at the team’s facility for pre-minicamp testing. But it still was a sharp turn from McDermott who admitted he was “very concerned” about his star’s absence Tuesday. However, now, they’re in “a great spot.”

Due to Diggs’ extension and part of his salary being shifted into a signing bonus, it was unlikely the 29-year-old was angling for a trade out of Buffalo, like had been teased in earlier in the offseason.

It still was a strange ordeal between the sides, but it looks like things, as of Wednesday, are resolved.