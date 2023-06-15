The Red Sox seemingly are going into their weekend series against the New York Yankees with a lot of confidence.

Boston should be feeling good after Wednesday night’s win at Fenway Park. Yes, the Red Sox dropped the first two games of their interleague set with the Colorado Rockies, but they put forth a full-team effort in the series finale. And if Boston keeps playing in such a fashion, it can be one of the more competitive teams in the American League.

That is something the Red Sox clearly believe they’re capable of. After Wednesday’s 6-3 triumph, “Nonstop” by Drake was ripped through the speakers in the Boston clubhouse, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. The song kicks off with the rapper saying, “Look, I just flipped the switch,” — something the Red Sox will be looking to do as they approach the halfway point of the 2023 season.

Boston’s effort to turn the tides starts with its second series of the year against the Yankees, who dropped two of three games against the Sox last weekend when Alex Cora’s club inhabited the Bronx. If Boston wins another series over its longtime rival, it will tighten the gap in the highly competitive AL Wild Card race.

The Red Sox will enjoy an off day Thursday before hosting the Yankees for the opener on Friday.