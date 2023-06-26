Garett Whitlock did not have a smooth start to his 2023 season. In two of his first three starts, he allowed five earned runs and was pulled from the game before the sixth inning. He then found himself on the injured list with ulnar neuritis and was out for a month.

Since retuning from the IL, Whitlock’s season has changed drastically as he’s posted a sub-four ERA in the months of May and June, and has not allowed more than four earned runs in a single start after his recovery. Whitlock is also averaging 5.6 strikeouts per game during this span while walking 0.8 batters per game, showing true poise on the mound and providing a much needed stable arm to the Sox rotation.

The Red Sox will be back in action on Tuesday as they head back to Boston to host the Miami Marlins for a three game tilt, with Whitlock slated to start in the first game of the series.

